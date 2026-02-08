'Help is on the way'? Why a U.S. intervention in Iran was never realistic

The statement “help is on the way” by U.S. President Donald Trump was “never realistic,” according to former JTA Washington Bureau Chief Ron Kampeas.
Kampeas told ILTV News, “I never understood exactly how the United States was going to intervene in Iran.”
He said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has built an “impenetrable structure that would be very hard” to overthrow.
“This is a whole system. So I don't know what Trump meant when he said help was on the way,” Kampeas said.
Watch the full interview: