How a historic Six-Day War battlefield is keeping the legacy of Israel's heroes alive

ILTV was joined in the studio by Alon Wald, head of operations for Ammunition Hill, the historic battle site from the Six-Day War that is being transformed into a modern educational center.

Wald discussed an exciting initiative called "Adopt a Liberator," supported by Jewish National Fund-USA. This initiative aims to preserve and honor the legacy of those who fought for Jerusalem’s reunification while creating an inspiring educational asset for future generations.

REMEMBERING THE 6 DAY WAR ( ILTV )

ILTV: Why is Ammunition Hill important for telling this story and preserving the legacy?

Wald: Ammunition Hill is a battlefield intact, exactly as it was 57 years ago when the paratroopers of the IDF stormed inside, facing one of the toughest battles the paratroopers ever faced during the 77 years of our existence. Against all odds, outnumbered, with no artillery support, no intelligence, no aerial support, they came out victorious, and it's considered to be the pivotal battle that paved the way for the reunification of Jerusalem. The bereaved families decided not to allow it to be demolished, and it evolved to become an educational asset.

ILTV: Tell us about the brave individuals who fought on Ammunition Hill and how this initiative is honoring their legacy.

Wald: They are part of an amazing generation. They fought, they won, they united Jerusalem. But as far as we are concerned, they became our adopted fathers. This amazing generation literally adopted us, the kids of Ammunition Hill. I lost my father there, 57 years ago, without being asked, when all of the nation was marveling at the reunification of Jerusalem, they reached out to our mothers, to our families, making a vow that lasted.

Today, I lost my father, but I have gained 10 amazing idol figures. All through the years, they gave us the core values they stood for, not only as soldiers, but as human beings. We are losing them on a yearly basis. So we decided to reach out over the last four years, with the blessing and the support of Jewish National Fund-USA, urging students all over Israel to adopt a liberator that lives in their proximity.

1 View gallery Israeli soldiers marching during the 1967 Six Day War ( Courtesy Ammunition Hill )

Three of these liberators are members of the kibbutz movement in the Gaza envelope. They were supposed to be involved in this initiative soon after Sukkot, on October 23. But they were abducted, and the kids waited for them for more than a year. Eventually, all three of them—liberators of Jerusalem, brave fighters, warriors—lost their lives in the tunnels where they were murdered by Hamas.

Normally, we adopt a liberator, but in their absence, we decided not to give up and to preserve the legacy. With the widows, with the family members, the kids are deeply engaged in this project, and it's unbelievable because they are able to study their past, be engaged, and be committed. They will help us preserve the legacy of these amazing grandfathers who lost their lives. We owe them so much. Even as we speak, these kids are recording their memories, the memories of the families, and scanning everything the families give them. Eventually, everything will be brought back to Ammunition Hill for eternal preservation.

ILTV: How can others get involved?

Wald: Reach out to Ammunition Hill. Every high school principal can choose one class. We have enough. We have sufficient funds from JNF-USA because they realize that what we do means so much to these kids who study their past. We will give them everything they need to preserve the legacy of a local talent, a local grandfather.

ILTV: What is your long-term vision for preserving the site?