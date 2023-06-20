Man caught in Tel Aviv beach while secretly filming a minor's body

A 40-year-old Tel Aviv resident was apprehended by the police for allegedly clandestinely recording the intimate body parts of a 12-year-old girl at Gordon Beach. The investigation revealed suspicions of the man having taken photos of other young women as well.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

The incident occurred around noon on Monday when a patrol officer from Tel Aviv's Lev station, while stopping to purchase coffee, observed the man standing closely behind the girl in the café queue. Holding a bag, he approached her discreetly from behind.

1 View gallery Ap;proaching 12-year-old girl from behind ( Photo: Police spokesperson )

Upon noticing the suspicious behavior, the vigilant officer, suspecting the man of concealing a camera aimed at the girl, approached and swiftly apprehended him. Seizing both his cellphone and the bag, the officer thwarted the suspect's attempt to flee. Further inspection revealed a functional camera in the suspect's possession.

Video of incident ( Video: Police spokesperson unit )