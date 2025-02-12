Gaza cannot be rebuilt if Hamas is in control, says former military general

Gaza cannot be rebuilt unless Hamas gives up control of the coastal enclave, according to Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser.
“The idea that people are going to live for 10 years in the rubble of Gaza makes no sense,” Kuperwasser told ILTV. “So, Trump's proposal makes more sense than the alternative.”
However, he noted that Hamas is “totally against it” and will not allow it to move forward. Therefore, the only way to make it possible is for Israel to take over the Strip.
Watch the full interview: