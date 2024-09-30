Iranian hackers claim to breach nuclear research center system in Israel

An Iranian hacker group known as Handala announced on Sunday that it had allegedly breached the Soreq Nuclear Research Center and stolen 197 gigabytes of data.

The group is believed to be a cyber arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the attack was purportedly in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

While no evidence has been provided to confirm the attack or its success, Handala's claims are considered credible, and it often releases proof of its hacks. However, the group has, on occasion, falsely claimed successful attacks by recycling old data. For example, the group recently re-released private images supposedly stolen from the phones of former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. They also claim to possess sensitive communications and emails from these officials, though without offering any proof.

The aim: Psychological impact

Handala was behind a cyberattack on Sheba Medical Center three months ago, when data was stolen from a biotechnology company associated with the hospital. The group has also targeted other entities within Israel, often publishing the stolen data. Its primary objective appears to be psychological warfare –creating public anxiety and pressure. This tactic is popular among countries like Iran and Russia, the latter being considered a mentor to Iranian cyber tactics.

The Soreq Nuclear Research Center serves the civilian and academic sectors, providing research infrastructure for companies and universities. Its research spans fields such as food safety, electro-optics, laser development, nuclear testing and air pollution detection. Founded in 1958 near Yavne with U.S. support, the center is not involved in defense activities but represents the cutting edge of Israeli scientific research.

At this stage, until the hackers release verifiable data, their claims should be treated with caution. However, given the group's track record, it cannot be dismissed outright. Israeli authorities take the protection of such critical infrastructure seriously and, hopefully, this is either an empty boast or one that does not involve sensitive information.

The Prime Minister's Office, speaking on behalf of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, said in a statement: "The incident is known and under investigation. The Soreq Nuclear Research Center maintains the highest level of information security protocols, in line with national security regulations."