Former IDF commander says U.S. is running the Iran strategy

The game against Iran is not being run by Israel, according to Doron Avital, a former commander of IDF special forces.
He told ILTV that the U.S. is running the show and that “we have to be in sync with the U.S. in terms of every move that we make.”
Avital said that Israel should not necessarily plan a preemptive attack, but it does need to be prepared to be attacked or to strike back if Donald Trump decides to act.
“I want to remind us of the Gulf War of the early 90s,” Avital said. “When Iraq was being attacked, the missiles were shot into Israel.”
