‘Light over darkness’: Freed hostage’s gift to Trump carries deep meaning

A delegation of freed hostages released in the most recent deal will arrive at the White House on Thursday to personally thank U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in securing their release.

The group includes most of the captives held in Gaza for two years, except for Alon Ohel, Maxim Herkin and Rom Braslavski, who remained in Israel. Also joining the delegation are previously released hostages, including Noa Argamani and Ilana Gritzewsky.

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP )

As part of the visit, former hostage Eitan Mor prepared a unique gift for the president—a dreidel, in honor of the upcoming Hanukkah holiday. In an accompanying letter, Eitan’s father, Tzvika, explained the significance of the gesture.

“I want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering leadership and support in bringing our loved ones home,” he wrote. “Our children were among the hostages held in Gaza for 738 endless days.”

Tzvika, who headed the Forum of Hope, stated that the forum’s goal—securing the hostages’ release without capitulating to Hamas—was achieved thanks to Trump’s determination to use force. “In our tradition it is written, ‘I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse.’ Your actions embodied this eternal truth. When courage was needed, you chose strength. When clarity was required, you offered resolve. And when families like mine were desperate for hope, you helped make it real.”

“As a token of our appreciation, my family and I wish to present you with this Hanukkah dreidel,” the letter continued. “This simple object carries the ancient Maccabean victory in the Land of Israel, when light triumphed over darkness and faith overcame fear. As a father and grandfather, I hope you will spin this dreidel with your grandchildren, sharing with them the joy of family, the love passed down through generations and the reminder that our greatest victories—past and future—are born from the power of hope for our children.”

2 View gallery Eitan and Tzvika Mor ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Tzvika added: “This dreidel symbolizes continuity, light and the historic role you played in supporting Israel and the strength of the United States in our time. For generations to come, the Jewish people will remember the leaders who stood with them in their darkest hours. History will recall your role not only as a statesman on the world stage, but as a hero to families who feared they might never embrace their sons and daughters again.

“The return of our hostages is not merely a diplomatic achievement—it is a miracle of compassion, faith and courage. A triumph of global good over global evil. This is a historic moment, and you will forever be a part of that miracle. Thank you, President Trump, for blessing our families with the gift of reunion, and for standing by us when it mattered most.”

Although Trump had offered to send a private plane to bring the delegation, Israel requested to fund the trip itself. However, instead of arranging the flight through the official Wings of Zion aircraft, the freed hostages were placed on a commercial Arkia flight to New York, continuing by land to Washington, D.C. Wednesday. Some former captives were unable to travel under such conditions and will not take part in the visit.

On Thursday, the delegation will tour Washington and is scheduled to arrive at the White House around 12:00 p.m. local time, with a meeting with Trump set for approximately 2:00 p.m. Later, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., the group will attend a reception and dinner at the Israeli embassy, joined by Jewish organizations, IDF officers and veterans.