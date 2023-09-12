Iran condemns Gamliel meetings with exiled Iranians

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a meeting of Intelligence Affairs minister Gila Gamliel with exiled Iranians in London. "Foreigners have played a role in increasing the instability in Iran," the ministry said in a statement. "This latest meeting is just a small part of the bigger story that we witnessed last year." Gamliel met on Thursday with among others, exiled members of the media who cover Iran and the Middle East.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a meeting of Intelligence Affairs minister Gila Gamliel with exiled Iranians in London. "Foreigners have played a role in increasing the instability in Iran," the ministry said in a statement. "This latest meeting is just a small part of the bigger story that we witnessed last year." Gamliel met on Thursday with among others, exiled members of the media who cover Iran and the Middle East.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a meeting of Intelligence Affairs minister Gila Gamliel with exiled Iranians in London. "Foreigners have played a role in increasing the instability in Iran," the ministry said in a statement. "This latest meeting is just a small part of the bigger story that we witnessed last year." Gamliel met on Thursday with among others, exiled members of the media who cover Iran and the Middle East.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said his government asked officials in London to explain the reasons for such a meeting. In response, the Intelligence Affairs ministry in Jerusalem said Iran was projecting fear over Israel's cooperation with the modern world and the diplomatic resistance to Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said his government asked officials in London to explain the reasons for such a meeting. In response, the Intelligence Affairs ministry in Jerusalem said Iran was projecting fear over Israel's cooperation with the modern world and the diplomatic resistance to Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said his government asked officials in London to explain the reasons for such a meeting. In response, the Intelligence Affairs ministry in Jerusalem said Iran was projecting fear over Israel's cooperation with the modern world and the diplomatic resistance to Iran.