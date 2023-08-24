US urges Israel to investigate footage of Palestinian shot during clash with IDF

Footage of Palestinian being allegedly shot by forces





The U.S. government called on Israel on Wednesday to thoroughly and objectively investigate footage taken on Monday in which a Palestinian was seen being shot, allegedly by Israeli Border Police soldiers, while his back was turned to them.

“We are alarmed by reports of an Israeli shooting an unarmed Palestinian civilian from behind as the latter was walking away from an Israeli position,” the U.S. State Department said. “The United States urges a rapid completion of an objective, thorough investigation into the incident, which we understand is ongoing, and calls for full accountability in this case.”

The incident occurred on Monday in the Palestinian village of Beita, near Huwara, while security forces were conducting a search for the terrorist who murdered Shai Silas Nigreker and his son Aviad Nir last week.

Clashes with Palestinian rioters erupted during the operation, prompting forces to fire toward two rioters. The Palestinians claim that the house circled by the troops was empty. Later, the Red Crescent reported that eight people were injured as a result of the gunfire and added that one of them suffered a head injury and was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.

