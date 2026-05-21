Germany charges suspected Iranian spies over plot to kill Jewish community leaders

The German federal prosecutor’s office has filed indictments against two men arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran on targets in Germany and planning to assassinate Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and Volker Beck, head of the Israel-Germany Friendship Association and a former Green Party politician, Der Spiegel reported Thursday.
The investigation focused on a Danish citizen of Afghan origin who, according to the indictment, worked for the Revolutionary Guards and maintained close ties with the Quds Force. In early 2025, he received instructions from Tehran to gather information on Schuster and Beck, who were potential targets of planned attacks.
As part of the preparations, the suspect also surveilled Jewish institutions in Berlin, including a grocery store and a kosher supermarket. In addition to planned killings, arson was also under consideration. He allegedly tried to recruit accomplices and contacted another Afghan citizen, who reportedly agreed to buy weapons and arrange for an assassin to target Beck.
The two men’s plans ultimately did not materialize. The main suspect was arrested in Denmark last summer and later extradited to Germany. He is charged, among other offenses, with espionage and acting as an agent of a foreign power. His alleged accomplice is also in custody and has been charged with attempted accessory to murder.