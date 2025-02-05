Flowers and flags: Liri, Karina, Naama and Daniella go home; Thousands throng streets to greet them

For 477 days they faced hell in Hamas captivity in Gaza, and after receiving initial treatment at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, on Wednesday Liri Albag , Karina Ariev , Naama Levy and Daniella Gilboa returned to their homes. "We would like to thank the people of Israel for the warmth and love that the girls and we receive," said a statement from the families of the observers who were kidnapped on October 7 from the Nahal Oz outpost. Agam Berger , who was released from Hamas captivity five days after her friends, was transferred for further treatment to the Maccabiah Village in Ramat Gan.

Hundreds come out to welcome the freed observers home ( Video: Raanan Ben Tzur )





Naama Levy returns to Raanana





In Moshav Yarhiv in ​​Sharon, hundreds welcomed Liri Albag. They had prepared bouquets of flowers and Israeli flags in advance and cheered Liri upon her arrival. Chani Duke and Yael Oz, who were waiting for Liri near her house, said: "At one of the marches, we met Eli, Liri's father. We told him that we were all waiting and that we would welcome her here, and now the moment has come and Liri will soon be coming to us."

6 View gallery The IDF field obrservers return home

Einat Landis, principal of the Ami Assaf School in Beit Berl, where Liri studied, said: "This is an exciting day for all of us. We prayed for the moment when Liri would return."

Eli Albag drove the car down the street slowly, and mother Shira, who was sitting next to Liri in the back, waved her hands. "Thank you very much, everyone, you are amazing citizens," said Eli. "We have all been waiting for this moment, I love you very much. You have given me a lot of strength. Liri is home and that is the most important thing, but there is still a long way to go."

6 View gallery Liri Albag arrives in Moshav Yarhiv ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )





6 View gallery Waiting for Liri ( Photo: Eitan Glickman )

Liri's father added: "We must press to bring all of the hostages, the living and the dead, we must return them all. Liri needs peace and that is important to her. We are protecting her, she now wants to fight for her friends who are still in captivity." Shira Albag said: "We must return all of the hostages. We were privileged to receive Liri, we need our peace to continue the rehabilitation. Thank you very much, people of Israel." Liri herself waved from the car and entered her house in tears.

Naama Levy arrived at her home in Raanana . Yoni, Naama's father, stopped the car in front of those gathered to greet her - and she smiled and waved at them. "We are happy and excited to come home. Naama was very excited about everything that was done for her here," Naama's father said after she entered her home.

6 View gallery Naama Levy arrives at home, with her father ( Photo: Koby Conkis )





6 View gallery Naama Levy began crying when she entered her home ( Photo: Koby Conkis )

Efrat Brumer, one of the people who came out for Naama, said: "I returned from the Navot school and saw all the people gathering and my heart was filled with happiness. I pulled the car over and decided to come and pay my respects to her on the occasion of her return. We are full of excitement and so happy and thank God that she is with us, healthy and safe. May you have nothing but success from now on."





Danielle Gilboa receives a hero's welcome in Petah Tikva ( Video: Yariv Katz )





Hundreds of people arrived near the apartment building in Petah Tikva where Daniella Gilboa lives to welcome her. Daniella made a heart sign with her hands and shouted from the vehicle in which she rode with her parents and sister. "Am Yisrael Chai." Adults, young people, secular and religious carried signs congratulating Daniella and waved Israeli flags. "We are happy that Daniella is finally coming home," said one of them. "Despite the cold, the wind and the rain, we came to welcome her and maybe get to see her and her smile."

6 View gallery Daniella Gilboa waves to well-wishers in Petah Tikva ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

In Jerusalem, hundreds welcomed Karina Ariev. her sister, Sasha, said outside the house: "Thank you to the people of Israel who came to accompany us here, to welcome Karina. I remind you that we have 79 more kidnapped people who must return. We will not stop fighting until the last of them returns to the land of Israel, to be here with us. The living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial."

Sasha added: "I want to thank our heroic soldiers who fought and continue to fight endlessly day and night, and thanks to them we stand here. They sacrificed their lives and we do not forget them. I want to tell the bereaved families, the injured and the wounded that we are with them and you are not alone. We thank the entire world that was with us and the beautiful people of Israel."

Karina Ariev arrives in Jerusalem





"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Beilinson Hospital and the staff who treated our daughters, the five female observers who were returned from Hamas captivity after 477 days, with admirable dedication," the relatives of the female observers said. "For the past 10 days since our daughters returned, the girls have been in a private, closed compound within Schneider Hospital, where they were treated professionally and sensitively, with the utmost consideration for their special situation."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The returned hostages' relatives said in a statement: "We are embarking on a journey of rehabilitation, and we are confident that the embracing and professional experience of the medical, psychological and administrative team under the management of Dr. Lena Feldman Koren and led by Professor Noa Eliakim-Raz and Avivit Zettelman was a significant and important stop for healing in the continuation of the journey of each of the girls upon their return home. The girls are expected to have a long rehabilitation journey and we ask that you respect the privacy, quiet and time they need to slowly return to themselves."