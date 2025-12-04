Col. says Hamas behind all ceasefire violations in Gaza

Hamas is responsible for all of the ceasefire violations in Gaza so far, according to former Col. Richard Kemp.
He said that Hamas is not only carrying out low-level attacks against the IDF, but is also working hard to consolidate its position of influence in the areas it controls.
“We’ve come to a point where Hamas has got to be finally dealt with,” Kemp said. “I know that Trump’s plan calls for some kind of international disarmament and neutralization of Hamas. Whether that happens or not is very much an open question. We have to hope it will. But the reality is probably that the only people who are actually going to physically disarm and confront Hamas, to take their weapons away from them, is Israel, because they’re not going to give them up voluntarily.”
