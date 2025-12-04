Col. says Hamas behind all ceasefire violations in Gaza

He said that Hamas is not only carrying out low-level attacks against the IDF, but is also working hard to consolidate its position of influence in the areas it controls.

He said that Hamas is not only carrying out low-level attacks against the IDF, but is also working hard to consolidate its position of influence in the areas it controls.

He said that Hamas is not only carrying out low-level attacks against the IDF, but is also working hard to consolidate its position of influence in the areas it controls.