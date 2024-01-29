Rocket fire on Tel Aviv for 1st time in over a month

The Code Red sirens sounded at close to 5 p.m. in communities including: Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam, Nes Ziona, Beer Ya'akov, Lod and Ramla

Shrapnel from rocket fired from Gaza lands near Zahav Mall in Rishon LeZion


Rocket warning sirens were activated in central Israel for the first time in over a month.
2 View gallery
שובל המיירטים בשמי גוש דןשובל המיירטים בשמי גוש דן
Rockets intercepted by Iron Dome over central Israel
(Photo: Yaron Druckman)
2 View gallery
רסיסים במערב ראשון לציוןרסיסים במערב ראשון לציון
Shrapnel from intercepted rocket fell in Rishon LeZion
Rockets were seen being intercepted in the sky by the Iron Dome missile defense system. At least 10 rockets were fired in the volley. Shrapnel fell in the West Rishon LeZion area and in other central Israel locations.
The fire and rescue spokeswoman said there were no immediate reports of damage from the barrage.
