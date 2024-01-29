Rocket fire on Tel Aviv for 1st time in over a month

Rocket warning sirens were activated in central Israel for the first time in over a month.
The Code Red sirens sounded at close to 5 p.m. in communities including: Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam, Nes Ziona, Beer Ya'akov, Lod and Ramla.
Rockets were seen being intercepted in the sky by the Iron Dome missile defense system. At least 10 rockets were fired in the volley. Shrapnel fell in the West Rishon LeZion area and in other central Israel locations.
The fire and rescue spokeswoman said there were no immediate reports of damage from the barrage.