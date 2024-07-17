Hezbollah fires over 85 rockets at Western Galilee; 'Time to exact price from Lebanon'





Hezbollah rockets intercepted over Western Galilee





At least 85 rockets and missiles were fired overnight at communities in the Western Galilee, some of which had not been evacuated from residents. In Kiryat Shmona, at least seven rockets scored direct hits inside the city and some 10 projectiles were intercepted over Mt. Meron, where an Israeli Air Force monitoring base is located. Although rockets there landed mostly in open fields and woodlands, they did cause fires.

Hezbollah rockets intercepted over Kiryat Shmona

Hezbollah's rocket fire came after Israeli strikes on South Lebanon caused the death of civilians including, three children, according to the Iran-backed terror group.

"We are seeing the new routine where the situation of the north, now mostly empty of its residents, is ignored. Israel's north is part of the country and it is time to launch an offensive," according to a statement from Fighting for the North, the organization representing evacuated Kiryat Shmona families. "We will not be sitting ducks."

Rockets intercepted over Western Galilee

A resident of the city and owner of a moving company said he heard the loud explosions. "A friend called to tell me rockets fell near my truck, I went outside but sirens began again, and more rockets landed. We took cover but one rocket fell not 50 meters (54 yards) from where we were. I was lucky," he told Ynet.

Hezbollah then said it targeted Beit Hillel, just east of the city, after a strike on a motorbike on a South Lebanon road that killed two of its operatives. Lebanon's news agency said three Syrian children were killed in an Israeli strike. In response, Hezbollah fired rockets to Kabri, in the Western Galilee and then 15 more, to other communities in the area. Some were intercepted and others exploded in unpopulated areas.

Kiryat Shmona home sustains direct hit from a Hezbollah rocket

"It's time to change the equation and exact a cost from the Lebanese state," angry residents in the area said in a statement. "Why is Lebanon not burning while our homes are? It is time to win this war and bring decades of peace and prosperity. We will not return to the previous capitulation agreement."