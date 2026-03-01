Why young people are turning on the West and Israel

There is a crisis of confidence in the United States that could put Western values at risk, according to Ariel Whitman, a Globes opinion editor and host of the Western Spirit podcast.

Whitman told the ILTV Podcast that many young people in the West are no longer proud of who they are or of the values they inherited. When that pride erodes, he warned, so does the ability to defend those values.

“When you're not proud of your own place in the world, you're not able to fight for it,” Whitman said.

That, he argued, is precisely what makes Israel stand out.

“This is why Israel is so amazing,” Whitman explained. “We had October 7, and people knew instinctively that they had to fight for what we have here, that they have to go without political divides and everything. And we have our opinions on whatever is happening here, but everyone went to fight for our country and for our people because we are proud of who we are.”

By contrast, Whitman said, many young people in the West fail to understand the value of what they have, or why people from the developing world aspire to live there and be part of those societies.

That disconnect, he warned, also puts Israel at risk. While U.S. President Donald Trump is one of the most pro-Israel presidents in history, Whitman noted that he has less than three years left in office.

“When you look at the Democratic Party, when you look at polls, Democratic voters in general do not like Israel,” Whitman contended. “So, they're probably going to win the next election.”

At the same time, Whitman said, there is a growing divide within the Republican Party. Isolationist voices such as Tucker Carlson are pushing back against the historically pro-Israel Christian Zionist camp. Polling, he added, also shows that younger Republicans are far less enthusiastic about supporting Israel.

“The younger generation does not like Israel, and I think our goal as Jews, as Israelis, as people, should be to reach out to this disaffected younger generation that doesn't like Israel but also doesn't like itself and is depressed and is feeling like it wants something to hold on to and give it to them,” Whitman said. “They need meaning, and one of the meanings they found since October 7 was hating Israel and protesting against us. So give them something else and explain why we're righteous and why we're good.”

Whitman’s Western Spirit podcast is produced in both Hebrew and English, depending on the guest. Although Whitman is originally from the United States, he made Aliyah as a teenager and speaks Hebrew fluently. Over the years, he has hosted figures from across Israel’s political spectrum, including MK Mansour Abbas, MK Avigdor Liberman, and multiple members of the ruling Likud party. He interviews Arabs and Zionists alike, he said.

In English, the podcast has featured international guests such as former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Through his work, Whitman has also become deeply engaged with the changing media landscape. He said he values the long-format podcast model but is keenly aware of its drawbacks.

“Sometimes you have serious hosts and other times crazy nut jobs that are pushing out conspiracy theories, and they both get the same legitimacy in terms of views and clicks,” Whitman said. “No one's saying that this is institutional, so it's objective, and that's not, and I think that's a problem where you don't know how to discern which is right.”

Even on well-produced shows, Whitman added, individuals are sometimes presented as experts when they are not, and audiences accept them as such. Still, he believes podcasts resonate with young people because they value authenticity.

“When you have a long form interview, you must be authentic, because it's not a sound bite, and you can't control the narrative,” Whitman said, “especially if it is not edited a lot.”

Many young people, he added, feel manipulated by traditional media and are searching for spaces they perceive as more honest.

Looking ahead, Whitman said he is most eager to dig into Israel’s next elections, which must take place by October 2026.

“It's going to be a roller coaster ride here in terms of local politics, and we'll see where the country is heading,” he told ILTV. “It's going to be a very defining moment. I think this election is going to be very important either way, whichever way you are.”

His greatest concern, Whitman said, is how Israel is viewed globally, what some have called the eighth front. Equally troubling, he added, is Israel’s internal fragmentation.

“We have a situation where people aren't participating in the workforce or the army, which is causing tons of tension, but also objective problems in the economy,” he said, referring to the ultra-Orthodox population. “Long term, we won't be able to survive the way we are now. So I think we have to fix our internal problems in order to be successful.”