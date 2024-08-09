IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas commander in Lebanon

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Friday forces directed by the Shin Bet eliminated a Hamas commander stationed near Sidon in southern Lebanon.
"An IAF aircraft struck in the area of Sidon in Lebanon, and eliminated the terrorist Samer Mahmoud al-Haj, a senior commander in the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon, who was responsible for advancing terror attacks and projectile launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory." the military said in a statement.
"Samer operated as the military forces' commander in the Ain al-Hilweh camp located in the area of Sidon and was responsible for the recruitment and training of terrorists to attack the State of Israel. The IDF and ISA will continue operating against the Hamas terrorist organization and dismantling the terrorist organization's capabilities," the statement added.
Hamas continues to use its terrorists in the area to target Israel amid the war in Gaza as tensions on the northern border continue to mount after the military eliminated Hezbollah's senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week.
The Iran-backed terror group began launching missiles and strike drones against the country following October 7, claiming to support the Palestinian cause amid the war in Gaza.