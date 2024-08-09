IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas commander in Lebanon

"An IAF aircraft struck in the area of Sidon in Lebanon, and eliminated the terrorist Samer Mahmoud al-Haj, a senior commander in the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon, who was responsible for advancing terror attacks and projectile launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory." the military said in a statement.

