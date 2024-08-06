Nasrallah: Israel's waiting is part of retaliation, the battle is also psychological

In a memorial event on Tuesday for slain senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a publicly broadcast speech that "Israel's waiting is part of our response," as the IDF continues to prepare for Iran's retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's response to Shukr's killing. "The battle is also psychological," he explained.

Nasrallah added that the response to the assassinations would come "perhaps separately, or perhaps with the entire (Iranian) axis together," and asserted that "Hezbollah and Iran have the ability to respond to Israel's assassinations, but we will act cautiously and carefully." He emphasized: "All of Israel is on edge, from the north to the center and south. Regardless of the consequences, the resistance will respond to Israel's aggression. Our response will be strong and significant."

Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah's leader also mocked Israel's claim to have the strongest army in the region, pointing out that "it begs for U.S. protection from our response and Iran's." Nasrallah called on the Lebanese people to understand the dangers posed by Israel, citing "the annexation of the Golan Heights and the Shebaa Farms" as proof that, if Israel wins the war, "all of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be lost."

Before Nasrallah's speech, Israeli Air Force jets flew over the Dahieh district of Beirut in three waves, breaking the sound barrier and causing widespread panic in the Lebanese capital.

Meanwhile, according to a CNN report, the U.S. is beginning to notice Iranian preparations for a retaliatory strike on Israel. Numerous U.S. officials told CNN they expect the attack to occur in the coming days, though it is still unclear whether it will be a joint response from Iran and Hezbollah.

In the meantime, local councils and cities across the Galilee and the Golan, up to 15 kilometers from the Lebanese border, issued notices Tuesday afternoon urging residents to stay near protected areas due to IDF activity in Lebanon. "All residents in the northern Golan Heights communities are required to remain close to protected areas," the Golan Regional Council announced. Kiryat Shmona municipality told residents: "Due to IDF activity in Lebanon, we ask residents to stay near protected areas and avoid gatherings in open spaces until further notice." By evening, the advisory was lifted in Nahariya and the Mateh Asher Regional Council.

Beirut

The unusual advisory came amid heavy barrages fired Tuesday at the Galilee and the Golan, injuring 19 people, some due to a missile interceptor falling on Highway 4 in the Mateh Asher area. One person was critically injured by the interceptor. Throughout the day, dozens of rockets and drones were launched at the Galilee and the Golan, and the IDF killed five Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon.

Fires broke out in several locations near Kiryat Shmona Tuesday evening due to the heavy rocket fire. About 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon following airstrikes in southern Lebanon, with 20 aimed at northern Golan Heights, landing in open areas, and another 20 fired at the Upper Galilee and Kiryat Shmona, some intercepted.

Following Nasrallah's speech, an IDF spokesperson reported that Unit 869 identified a group of terrorists entering a Hezbollah weapons depot and military building in the village of Kila in southern Lebanon, and a combat aircraft struck the site.

Additionally, the unit spotted several Hezbollah terrorists leaving the area from which this morning's rocket attacks on Misgav Am were launched, and the Israeli Air Force also targeted them. The spokesperson further stated that in other strikes, combat aircraft hit Hezbollah military structures in the Ayta ash Shab area, as well as a launcher used by the organization in the Abu Shesh.