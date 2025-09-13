Ex-PM Olmert in Al-Jazeera interview apologizes for death of Hamas leader's son in Doha

“A child should not be a victim, and his wife was also injured,” Olmert said. “We are fighting terror, and they will be punished when the time comes, but the family is a different matter.”

Olmert added: “Killing the negotiating team means you don’t want negotiations and you don’t want the release of the hostages. All Hamas members should be punished, but the strike in Doha was not in the right place or at the right time.”

