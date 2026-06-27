IDF soldier suspended after breaking into Hebron mosque, hanging Israeli flags

IDF says soldier’s conduct was inconsistent with army values and disciplinary steps will be taken; Islamic Waqf official claims settlers entered mosque with troops, hung flags and played music before leaving

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Hebron
IDF
West Bank
An IDF soldier was suspended from combat duty Saturday after he was filmed breaking into a mosque in the West Bank city of Hebron, the military said.
“The soldier’s conduct is inconsistent with the values of the IDF,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. “He will face disciplinary action, and command and disciplinary measures will be taken according to the findings. If additional people are found to have been involved, they will be disciplined in accordance with the findings.”
יהודה ושומרון העיר חברוןיהודה ושומרון העיר חברון
Hebron
(Photo: AFP)
An official in the Islamic Waqf administration in Hebron claimed that settlers, accompanied by IDF forces, entered the al-Ras Mosque in southern Hebron before dawn, hung flags inside the mosque, removed the site’s employee and played songs over loudspeakers.
According to the official, after coordination with Israeli Civil Administration officials, the settlers left the site and the mosque reopened for prayers as usual.
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