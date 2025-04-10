Why this Passover Seder includes an empty seat and West Bank wine

The guide, developed by Israel365 Action, is designed to “give creative ways for families to talk about the importance of going from slavery to sovereignty in ancient times and going from the Seder to sovereignty in modern times as well,” explained Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder and CEO of Israel365.

The guide, developed by Israel365 Action, is designed to “give creative ways for families to talk about the importance of going from slavery to sovereignty in ancient times and going from the Seder to sovereignty in modern times as well,” explained Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder and CEO of Israel365.

The guide, developed by Israel365 Action, is designed to “give creative ways for families to talk about the importance of going from slavery to sovereignty in ancient times and going from the Seder to sovereignty in modern times as well,” explained Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder and CEO of Israel365.

One of the guide’s suggestions is for families to focus their Seders on foods and wine produced in Judea and Samaria. According to Weisz, there is “wonderful wine” grown in the region, and his team is encouraging people to support local producers by purchasing and serving this wine during the holiday.

One of the guide’s suggestions is for families to focus their Seders on foods and wine produced in Judea and Samaria. According to Weisz, there is “wonderful wine” grown in the region, and his team is encouraging people to support local producers by purchasing and serving this wine during the holiday.

One of the guide’s suggestions is for families to focus their Seders on foods and wine produced in Judea and Samaria. According to Weisz, there is “wonderful wine” grown in the region, and his team is encouraging people to support local producers by purchasing and serving this wine during the holiday.