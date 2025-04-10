Why this Passover Seder includes an empty seat and West Bank wine

A new Passover Seder guide is encouraging people to reflect on the importance of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
The guide, developed by Israel365 Action, is designed to “give creative ways for families to talk about the importance of going from slavery to sovereignty in ancient times and going from the Seder to sovereignty in modern times as well,” explained Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder and CEO of Israel365.
One of the guide’s suggestions is for families to focus their Seders on foods and wine produced in Judea and Samaria. According to Weisz, there is “wonderful wine” grown in the region, and his team is encouraging people to support local producers by purchasing and serving this wine during the holiday.
The guide also introduces symbolic elements to deepen the experience.
“We're talking about putting an empty seat at the Seder table, and to think about those who have been lost to terrorism in the area, or to think about the hostages who are still not with their families,” Weisz continued. “There are so many different features that we're encouraging people to do, and we're asking everybody as well to, when they break the middle matzah, which is a prominent part of the Seder, to think about the broken Land of Israel and that we hope that we will reunite all of our territory under Israeli control.”
Watch the full interview: