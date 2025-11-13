Appointment of senior officers still held up and IDF warns: 'Critical decisions are being delayed'

The rift between Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is deepening over the appointment of senior IDF officers. Katz is refusing to approve Zamir’s nominee for the role of military attaché to Washington—Brig. Gen. Tal Politis—who was slated for promotion to major general. Instead, Katz is pushing to appoint his own military secretary, Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, to the post.

As a result, several other key appointments are being held up, including those of the next commanders of the Israeli Air Force and Navy. The position of attaché in Washington is considered one of the most senior roles within the General Staff and had been approved by Katz months ago. However, the appointment has since stalled, leaving Maj. Gen. Edi Zilberman, currently serving as Israel’s defense attaché in the U.S., unable to move into his next role as head of the IDF Planning Directorate. That position is currently held by Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, who is expected to take command of the Navy—another move now also frozen.

4 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir continue to tussle over the appointment of senior IDF officers ( Photo: Elad Malka, Ministry of Defense )

Zamir has decided to stop waiting and informed Zilberman that he will begin his new role as head of the planning directorate on December 21. Until a permanent replacement is appointed, the role of attaché in Washington will be filled temporarily by the IDF's air attaché, who also holds the rank of brigadier general. Zilberman, who previously headed a division within the Planning Directorate, has already begun his transition into the new post, which is considered a key position in shaping the IDF’s future capabilities.

Defense officials say Katz is insistent on appointing Markizano, arguing that the attaché role has significant diplomatic importance in relations with the United States and that Markizano has the experience and familiarity required for the post. Katz also claims Markizano is acceptable to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Other sources note that Politis was not Zamir’s first choice but was proposed only after two other candidates were ruled out. Nonetheless, professional officials emphasize that the Washington posting should not be downgraded in rank and must be filled by a major general.

4 View gallery Maj. Gen. Edi Zilberman ( Photo: Tal Shimoni )

At the same time, disputes continue over other senior appointments. Zamir has selected Brig. Gen. Omer Tishler, currently chief of staff of the Air Force, to become the next commander of the Air Force. Tishler is widely regarded as an outstanding officer, but under Katz’s criteria—stipulating that no officer who held an operational role on October 7 may be promoted—his appointment is blocked.

Similarly, the appointment of Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel to command the Navy, which has the agreement of both Katz and Zamir, remains frozen.

Senior IDF officials have expressed frustration at the delays, arguing they are causing a leadership standstill and damaging morale. For example, the promotion of Brig. Gen. Eliad Moati—who took command of the Border Defense Corps one week before the war—was initially advanced by Katz but later inexplicably frozen.

4 View gallery Defense minister's military secretary, Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano ( Photo: IDF Website )

The defense establishment warns that holding up these appointments is preventing the necessary renewal of the command ranks and delaying critical decisions regarding the IDF’s force development.

The IDF Spokesperson said in response: “The Chief of Staff received the Defense Minister’s approval for the appointment of the head of the Planning Directorate several months ago. The date for the transition was set this week. Until the Washington attaché role is finalized, the air attaché will serve in the position to ensure continuity of command.”

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Sami Turgeman, chair of the Defense Ministry’s inquiry committee, determined that Col. Efraim Avni, who served as operations officer for Southern Command on October 7, acted as expected and recommended him for promotion. Turgeman reported this to Defense Minister Katz, stating, “Avni showed sound judgment and met the required standard of command.”

Avni had been slated to take command of the Paratroopers Brigade, based on a decision by former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. However, Katz froze the appointment pending review of Avni’s conduct during the early hours of the war.

4 View gallery Lt. Col. Roi Zweig, commander of the Samaria Regional Brigade, Col. Ephraim Avni ( Photo: Military Rabbinate )

According to the inquiry, Avni acted responsibly and with leadership. He was the one who brought battalion commanders back to the area on his own initiative—without a direct order or intelligence warning. Even when field indicators were weak, he pushed for action and arrived at the front about an hour before the fighting began.

Zamir appointed Col. Roi Tzweig to lead the Paratroopers Brigade instead of Avni, who is considered a highly respected officer. Now, Katz is expected to lift the freeze and allow Avni to return to the promotion track.