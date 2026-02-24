Report: US moves to calm Arab anger over Huckabee’s ‘promised land’ remarks

Senior officials in the Trump administration have contacted representatives of several Arab countries in recent days in an effort to calm tensions following remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee about Israel’s biblical claim to territory across the Middle East.

According to the report, the officials stressed that Huckabee’s comments do not reflect a change in U.S. policy and represent his personal views. Among those involved in the outreach were Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. The State Department did not issue an official response.

The controversy stems from an interview Huckabee gave to conservative commentator Tucker Carlson , in which Carlson referenced the biblical promise of land from the Nile to the Euphrates and asked whether Israel had a right to that territory.

“It would be fine if it took it all,” Huckabee said, while adding that Israel was not seeking to do so. He also said Israel is “asking to take the land that they now occupy” and protect its people, referring to settlements in the West Bank. Later in the exchange, Huckabee described his remark as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement.”

Despite Huckabee’s clarification that Israel is not seeking to expand into the broader region, his comments drew sharp criticism.

Saudi Arabia said the remarks were “dangerous” and “irresponsible,” calling them a violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and diplomatic norms. Jordan described the comments as an attack on the sovereignty of states in the region.

A joint condemnation was later issued by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, the Palestinian Authority, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In a statement, the countries said they express “firm condemnation and deep concern regarding the statements of the U.S. ambassador to Israel,” in which he suggested it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territory belonging to Arab states, including the West Bank.

The timing is considered particularly sensitive as the Trump administration seeks to enlist Arab states in efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza. U.S. officials are also working to maintain regional cooperation amid heightened tensions with Iran.

A senior diplomat from a Gulf country was quoted as saying, “The sovereignty of Arab states is not something to be made light of, specifically when we are in the midst of attempting to create a unified Middle East that includes Israel.”