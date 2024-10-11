The notion that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians has been a contentious topic for nearly 40 years. This accusation diverts attention from the core issues and undermines the gravity of actual genocides.

It is crucial to understand that Hamas, rather than Israel, has engaged in actions that could be seen as genocidal by deliberately targeting Israeli civilians with the intent of inflicting maximum harm.

IDF troops supplied humanitarian aid alongside searches for additional terror infrastructure at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Conversely, Israel's actions are framed as necessary for the protection of Palestinians from their leadership, which manipulates their suffering for political leverage.

Historical context and accusations

The term "genocide" began to be used against Israel particularly since the First Intifada in 1987, and more prominently during the Second Intifada (2000-2005). Accusations from Palestinian leaders and supporters often include claims of colonization, ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Legal definition of genocide

The 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, including killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life to bring about physical destruction, imposing measures to prevent births and forcibly transferring children.

Evaluating Israel's actions

Killing members of the group: From 1987 to 2023, around 10,000 Palestinians lost their lives in the conflict (All sources cannot be verified). Since the 2023 war, casualties have risen to about 40,000 if we accept the numbers of casualties being released by Hamas which are most likely higher than in reality.

Comparatively, many other conflicts with much higher civilian death tolls have not been labeled as genocide, including the Second Congo War with 5.4 million deaths, or the Iraq War with up to 500,000 deaths.

Serious bodily or mental harm: There are instances of harm due to the harsh reality of war, but no substantial evidence shows intent to destroy the Palestinian people as a group.

Conditions of life: Living conditions for Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank have significantly improved with a 1000% rise in GDP per capita in the past 40 years, with increases in household income far outpacing neighboring countries. In Gaza, however, conditions have stagnated or worsened under Hamas' rule. Therefore it is Hamas who is responsible for the bad conditions that Palestinians in Gaza face, while Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel enjoy a much higher standard of life.

Preventing births: The Palestinian population has grown significantly, from 1.9 in 1987 to nearly 5 million in 2023, countering claims of measures intended to prevent births.

The 11th field hospital has been established in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the international community within the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi

Forcibly transferring children: While there are reports of detained Palestinian children, international law permits the detention of enemy combatants for questioning if done humanely. Other than that, there is no credible evidence that Israel is forcibly transferring Palestinian children.

The current war in Gaza

The current war, initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, with barbaric attacks on Israeli civilians, has resulted in significant casualties. Hamas' strategy of embedding military operations within civilian infrastructure exacerbates the situation, forcing Israel to target these areas, which is legal under international law. Israel has taken extensive measures to minimize civilian harm, including warnings and humanitarian aid.

The evidence does not support the claim that Israel is committing genocide. Accusations against Israel serve more as strategic narratives than substantiated facts. Recognizing the true nature of these accusations is essential for understanding and resolving the conflict, respecting the term "genocide," and addressing the real contributors to the suffering of Palestinians. If anything, Hamas should be accused of committing genocide against the Palestinians.

This article was written by Yishai Gelb, digital content manager of the War in Israel Database and fellow researcher at the Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF).

