Attorney general presses Netanyahu for meeting over petitions challenging Ben-Gvir's authority

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has formally requested a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week in an effort to coordinate the state’s response to petitions filed with the High Court of Justice demanding the removal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
In her letter to Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, Baharav-Miara noted that only the prime minister has the legal authority to appoint or dismiss ministers. However, she indicated she is unlikely to defend Ben-Gvir’s continued role in court, citing repeated violations of the law and government procedures — including interference in police investigations, involvement in appointments, and disruption of police operations.
If Netanyahu refuses to adopt the attorney general’s position, he is expected to submit a separate response to the court, explaining why he has not dismissed Ben-Gvir despite what Baharav-Miara described as “systematic harm to the integrity and professional independence of the police,” particularly in areas affecting core human rights.
The request for a last-minute meeting comes one day after the High Court struck down two government decisions that sought to change the process for removing the attorney general — effectively annulling the planned dismissal of Baharav-Miara herself.
Earlier this month, the attorney general wrote to Netanyahu that Ben-Gvir’s conduct made it impossible to defend his position before the court. She accused him of acting like a de facto police commissioner and listed repeated breaches of legal rulings and established principles — not as isolated incidents, but as a consistent pattern.
Baharav-Miara also warned that Ben-Gvir’s influence over senior police appointments, coupled with his alleged interference in operational matters, undermines public trust and threatens the police’s ability to function independently in a democratic society.