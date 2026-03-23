Two killed after Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle on runway at New York’s LaGuardia

An Air Canada Express jet struck a ground vehicle on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late on Sunday in a freak accident at one of the world’s busiest airports, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

The Bombardier CRJ-900 had arrived from Montreal carrying 76 passengers and four crew members. Witness accounts said many of those on board were Jewish. Images from the scene showed damage to the front of the aircraft after the collision.

🚨#BREAKING: A Mass casualty incident has been declared after a jet had collided with a fire truck numerous injuries have been reported ⁰⁰



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At this time, emergency crews and officials have declared a mass casualty incident after a jet collided with a… pic.twitter.com/iLYioAbXoi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 23, 2026

In audio from the control tower circulated on social media, one controller could be heard warning the vehicle driver moments before the crash.

“Truck one and company, crossing four at D. Frontier 4195, just stop there, please. Stop, stop, stop. Truck one, stop. Delta 2603, go around the runway,” the controller was heard shouting moments before the collision.

2 View gallery Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle on runway at New York’s LaGuardia ( Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP )

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Ryan Murphy )

The CRJ-900, operated by Jazz Aviation for Air Canada Express, struck the vehicle at about 24 mph, or 39 kph. Emergency crews were dispatched to the airport and at least four people were hurt in the collision.