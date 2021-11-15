Government withdraws support for Miss South Africa for resisting Israel boycott

The South African government has withdrawn its support for Miss South Africa after the organization refused to pull out of the Miss Universe contest in Israel, amid calls for a boycott to show support for the Palestinian people.

Pro-Palestine organizations have called on Lalela Mswane, crowned Miss South Africa in October, and pageant organizer Miss SA to boycott the December event to condemn Israel's treatment of the Palestinian people.

1 צפייה בגלריה BDS activists in South Africa ( Photo: BDS South Africa )

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said in a statement on Sunday it had tried to persuade Miss SA to withdraw from the event and still hopes to convince Mswane.

South Africa has a long history supporting the Palestinian people, as many see what they perceive as Israel's treatment of Palestinians reminiscent of the country's apartheid crimes against its Black population. Israel denies it maintains an apartheid policy against Palestinians.

Political parties including the ruling African National Congress and some of the country's biggest trade unions also support the boycott.

"At this stage, the participation of so-called Miss South Africa would be irrelevant," said Bram Hanekom, a board member at Palestinian solidarity group Africa4Palestine.

"Nobody can say she is representing the country... (it) would leave her absolutely alone with the organizers who seem hell-bent to proceed."