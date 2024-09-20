Some 150 rockets in barrages targeting Galilee, Golan

Israel's north came under heavy fire when Hezbollah launched some 130 hundred rockets in barrages targeting the Galilee and Golan Heights in the early afternoon hours on Saturday. While one man suffered mild injuries, the attack caused damage and several brush fires to ignited.
Lebanon's Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar channel, said the strike was in response to Israel's "false claims" that it struck some 1,000 rocket launchers in Lebanon since Friday. The outlet said the rockets were aimed at Israeli military bases.
esidents of northern Israel were told by the Home Front Command earlier that they were no longer instructed to remain near shelters after they were warned late on Friday to do so.
The IDF conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets overnight in dozens of sorties in response to Hezbollah attacks including a barrage of some 50 Iranian falaq missiles at the border communities.
Israel's security cabinet will meet later on Saturday to discuss the ongoing cross border violence.