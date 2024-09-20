Some 150 rockets in barrages targeting Galilee, Golan

Hezbollah-affiliated channel says rocket fire is response to 'false' Israeli claim it struck 1,000 launchers overnight; security cabinet to convene

Yair Kraus, Lior Ben Ari, Elisha Ben Kimon, Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Safed
Galilee
Rocket attack
forest fire
Hezbollah
Golan Heights
Israel's north came under heavy fire when Hezbollah launched some 130 hundred rockets in barrages targeting the Galilee and Golan Heights in the early afternoon hours on Saturday. While one man suffered mild injuries, the attack caused damage and several brush fires to ignited.
3 View gallery
שריפה בכביש בין עין זיתים לביריהשריפה בכביש בין עין זיתים לביריה
A Brush fire ignited amid Hezbollah rocket fire to the Galilee
(Photo: Biriya Forest)
Lebanon's Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar channel, said the strike was in response to Israel's "false claims" that it struck some 1,000 rocket launchers in Lebanon since Friday. The outlet said the rockets were aimed at Israeli military bases.
3 View gallery
שריפה כתוצאה מנפילות בצפתשריפה כתוצאה מנפילות בצפת
Rockets land near Safed on Saturday
esidents of northern Israel were told by the Home Front Command earlier that they were no longer instructed to remain near shelters after they were warned late on Friday to do so.
3 View gallery
המראות מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר לתקיפותהמראות מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר לתקיפות
Air Force jet head out for strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets overnight in dozens of sorties in response to Hezbollah attacks including a barrage of some 50 Iranian falaq missiles at the border communities.
Israel's security cabinet will meet later on Saturday to discuss the ongoing cross border violence.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""