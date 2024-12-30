Netanyahu believes fighting will resume after hostage deal, senior political source says

A senior political source responded on Monday afternoon to warnings from top security officials, revealed by Ynet, stating that "without an alternative to Hamas before a hostage deal, we risk returning to the situation of October 6." According to the source, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that "even if Israel enters into a deal, fighting will resume afterward to achieve the war’s objectives."
The source effectively acknowledged that Israel is leaning toward a partial deal that will not include ending the war or withdrawing IDF troops from Gaza — conditions Hamas views as prerequisites for a comprehensive deal. "The prime minister insists that plans for 'the day after' in Gaza cannot be implemented until Hamas is completely destroyed, along with all its capabilities," the source said.
The source added that "the issue of 'the day after' in Gaza is being discussed and advanced in appropriate forums, not through biased briefings from those who failed entirely in their assessments. The prime minister is unwilling to accept any reality in which Hamas has a presence in Gaza. Therefore, before addressing the 'day after' scenario, Hamas must first be eliminated, hostages must be returned, and this is the main focus for Israel."
The source also noted: "The policy being shaped by the prime minister in Gaza is that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will have civilian control in Gaza, including over the distribution of humanitarian aid. As a result, the security establishment is exploring various alternatives. Disconnecting Hamas from humanitarian aid is intended to strip the terrorist organization of its control over the Gazan population and to promote progress in hostage negotiations."
Additionally, the political source stated that "If the prime minister had heeded calls from his critics back then, terror leaders like Sinwar, Deif, Haniyeh and Nasrallah would still be roaming free; Hamas’ military capabilities would not have been nearly destroyed; and Iran and its terror proxies wouldn’t be struggling to recover from the devastating blow they’ve suffered. Thanks to the prime minister’s determined and thoughtful policies, Israel is achieving significant gains, protecting its security, and will meet all the war’s objectives."
Earlier, senior security officials warned about "a lack of focus on the 'day after' in Gaza" and the risk of returning to pre-October 7 conditions. These officials, who are well-versed in the political and security situation and support a full or partial cease-fire in the immediate term, cautioned Netanyahu that failing to discuss and decide on governance and civilian control in Gaza after the war would allow Hamas to reestablish administrative control in the region.
"In the absence of an alternative," the officials said, "Hamas’ rule will inevitably return. A decision must be made now, before any deal is reached. Even with a 'small' deal, Hamas will regain full control. Without a decision, we risk undermining the war’s achievements and failing to meet one of its main objectives –toppling Hamas."
This position is shared by senior officials in both the IDF and Shin Bet. They argue, contrary to the political leadership, that while Hamas’s military capabilities have been nearly destroyed – despite sporadic rocket launches (with the army noting that Hamas will retain some launch capabilities) – its governance structures remain intact.