Samoa plans to open embassy in Jerusalem, drawing praise and criticism

Samoa, a small Pacific island nation with a history of support for Israel , plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Laauli Leuatea Schmidt announced this week, a move welcomed by Israel but criticized by some Samoans abroad.

Schmidt made the announcement during a special prayer event held in support of Israel, telling Christian leaders that he had instructed Samoa’s Foreign Ministry to begin preparations to open an embassy in Jerusalem later this year. Israeli and Samoan flags were displayed at the event.

2 View gallery Samoan Prime Minister Laauli Leuatea Schmidt

“I have directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to begin preparations to open Samoa’s embassy in Jerusalem this year,” Schmidt said. He added that Samoa would follow the example of Fiji, another Pacific island nation that has opened an embassy in Jerusalem. Papua New Guinea has also opened an embassy in the city.

Schmidt, leader of Samoa’s Christian Democratic Party, has expressed strong support for Israel since taking office in September. Following his swearing-in, he said Samoa’s founding leaders embraced what he described as “the God of Israel” and a biblical belief that God blesses those who support the Jewish people.

“Diplomatically, religiously and culturally, we stand with Israel,” Schmidt said at the time.

Samoa, with a population of about 220,000, is a Polynesian island nation located roughly 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) northeast of New Zealand. It gained independence in 1962 and established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1977. While several Pacific island nations maintain close ties with Israel and often vote alongside Israel and the United States at the United Nations, Samoa has not traditionally been among Israel’s most consistent supporters.

2 View gallery Samoa's capital, Apia ( Photo: Ramunas Bruzas / shutterstock )

Israel has encouraged countries to locate their embassies in Jerusalem, a move that remains diplomatically sensitive because Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Most countries maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv.

Currently, seven countries have embassies in Jerusalem: the United States, Honduras, Guatemala, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Fiji. Argentine President Javier Milei has said Argentina plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem in the spring.

Despite Samoa’s pro-Israel stance, Schmidt’s decision has drawn criticism. Kenty Masinalupa, a Samoan activist living in Australia, told the Middle East Eye website that the move was “deeply troubling,” particularly given Samoa’s history of struggling against foreign colonial rule.

“Our ancestors fought for our freedom and independence,” she said. “In that context, this decision feels like a step backward.”