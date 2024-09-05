If Harris wins, Israel is gone' Trump tells Republican Jews

Republican presidential hopeful and former president Donald Trump said on Thursday that is Kamala Harris wins the White House race in November, Israel will cease to exist.

"If they win, Israel is gone. Just remember that, if they win Israel is gone. You can forget about Israel. That's what will happen," Trump said in a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC.)

He told the cheering crowd he would make sure Israel would "be with us for thousands of years,' and warned that if Jews did not come out to vote for him, 'it would be a very terrible situation.".

Findings from the Jewish People's Voice Index survey for August, conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), showed there was a significant rise in the percentage of Jews who view U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as pro-Israel after she was announced as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

An election campaign ad released by the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), the leading Jewish organization for supporters of the Democratic Party, compares the Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, to Adolf Hitler, and it has provoked stormy reactions in the United States.