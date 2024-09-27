Israel aims to keep Lebanon ground operation as brief as possible, official says

IDF forces gathering at northern border ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF announced on Friday that it has completed the mobilization of the 6th and 228th reserve brigades in preparation for a potential expansion of the conflict in Lebanon and a possible ground incursion.

An Israeli official told AFP that the aim would be to keep any ground operation in Lebanon as brief as possible. “We will try to make it as short as we can. We are preparing for this every day, and we definitely have the means,” the official said.

The official also dismissed claims that Israeli airstrikes have resulted in high civilian casualties in Lebanon, asserting that many of those killed were Hezbollah members. “They are not publishing the names of the dead. Many were from Hezbollah,” he said, accusing the militant group of using civilians as human shields.

In addition to the two brigades, the IDF has also mobilized several additional reserve battalions to support efforts to secure the northern region and enable residents to return to their homes safely. Emergency depots have been opened, and logistical and combat equipment has been distributed to reservists. Photos from the north show dozens of tanks poised for possible deployment.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, visiting the northern border, said, “The enemy wanted attrition, and they are getting crushed instead. There have been blow after blow to key operatives and the command chain, dramatic moves to eliminate their missile and rocket capabilities, and many more operations from air and sea.”

During a briefing with 91st Division commander Brig. Gen. Shai Klapper and other senior officers, Gallant emphasized the need for readiness in the region. “What you’ve seen in the past two weeks has changed Hezbollah significantly, and we need to capitalize on that. Continuity in battle and exploiting success are key. We are looking at how Hezbollah is behaving—it’s a problem of capability, fear, and control. The lack of commanders in their chain of command is significant, especially with the Radwan Force. The dramatic operation last Friday changed a lot.”

Gallant added, “We have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, not just in the past year, but for many years. We have unfinished business with many elements here, and in the end, we want to live here properly, both in this region and in the more western fronts. So keep going, use the time, and surprises will come—both for the enemy and for our forces. We will give you as much warning as possible, but the dynamics are known.”

Meanwhile, airstrikes in Lebanon continued. The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Manar reported that 14 villages across the country were hit afternoon within two hours.