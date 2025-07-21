Former Col.: IDF action in central Gaza ‘a very important step’

The IDF’s decision to enter Gaza's Deir al-Balah for the first time “is a very important step,” according to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin.
She told ILTV News that Hamas should not be defining the rules of the war or anything else.
“In taking such an action, the IDF, the Israeli military, the government, are saying, ‘We're the ones who are going to be on the initiative, and not Hamas.’ And that means going into a new arena. It's always challenging militarily. I think it's a very important step.”
Watch the full interview: