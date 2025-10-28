Hamas says bodies of two Israeli hostages located amid ceasefire strain

Hamas announced Tuesday that it had located the bodies of two Israeli hostages—Amiram Cooper, 86, and Sahar Baruch, 25—both of whom were killed in captivity, as tensions deepened over ceasefire violations and renewed Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came amid growing uncertainty surrounding the fragile truce signed less than three weeks ago. Earlier Tuesday, Hamas had indicated plans to transfer the remains of an 85-year-old hostage to Israel, followed by Arab media reports that another body, that of a 25-year-old captive, had also been found. Neither transfer ultimately occurred.

1 View gallery Sahar Baruch, Amiram Cooper

The announcement followed a deadly incident in Rafah, where Hamas terrorists opened fire on Israeli troops with RPGs and sniper rifles—prompting a wave of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza. Despite this, Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and said it would not release any more hostage remains, citing what it called Israeli provocations.

Israel has accused Hamas of breaching the agreement from the outset, having returned only living hostages within the initial 72-hour deadline. Israeli officials, wary of being blamed for collapsing the deal and concerned about U.S. reaction, opted instead to collect evidence of violations—including photos, recordings and intelligence—shared with Washington.

On Tuesday night, residents in Gaza reported new Israeli strikes following the Rafah attack, particularly in areas east of the so-called “yellow line,” a buffer under Israeli control. Airstrikes were reported in Rafah, Gaza City—including near Shifa Hospital—and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Local accounts described the blasts as strong enough to shake buildings. Two Palestinians were reportedly killed in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood.

Amiram Cooper: A founder, economist and poet

Cooper, a resident of Nir Oz, was taken hostage with his wife Nurit during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led assault. She was later released in the first wave of hostage exchanges. In December 2023, Hamas released footage showing Amiram alive alongside other captives. Israeli officials later confirmed he was killed in captivity during an IDF operation in Khan Younis.

Hamas operatives recover hostage remains in Khan Younis, Gaza

A father of three and grandfather of nine, Cooper was one of the founding members of Kibbutz Nir Oz. A professional economist, he served for years as the chief economist for settlements in southern Israel’s Ma’on region. He was also a published poet and playwright, known for his writings on politics and economics.

Sahar Baruch: A promising student with a future cut short

Baruch, 25, from Kibbutz Be’eri, was abducted alive after attempting to flee with his brother through a window when terrorists set their home ablaze. Two months later, in December 2023, his family was informed he had died in captivity. The IDF later said he was killed during a rescue attempt.

His aunt, Merav Barkai, recalled the heartbreak: “Knowing how close he was to us, almost within reach, is devastating. He was smart, strong, knew how to handle people. We imagined him coming home.”