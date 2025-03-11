Is Jesus angry? Kanye West's church burned down

It seems Kanye West has managed to anger not only people on Earth but perhaps higher powers as well—Jesus, for instance. How else to explain the fate of the abandoned church building the embattled rapper purchased for $1.5 million, only for it to burn to the ground?

On Monday, reports surfaced that West’s hopes of expanding his church in Los Angeles went up in flames after the adjacent building he bought was destroyed by fire.

West acquired the one-story property in the San Fernando Valley in 2023. The building was previously owned by Cornerstone Christian Church, located next door. Despite West’s declarations that he planned to expand his church, he never followed through. The property remained neglected and abandoned. Neighbors had long complained about the building’s deteriorating condition even before the fire.

1 View gallery Kanye West ( Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company )

Reports also noted that prior to the sale, more than 12,000 people had signed a petition urging the church not to sell the property to West, citing his offensive and antisemitic statements. Nevertheless, the sale went through, particularly after West formed a close relationship with Cornerstone’s former pastor, Ronald Nagin.

“We had no idea Kanye bought the property,” one neighbor said at the time. “It’s not a good look for the neighborhood. He needs to clean it up and invest in it — it looks terrible.”

West had reportedly planned to convert the building into a new campus for Donda Academy, his private Christian school, which has since closed. So far, the rapper has not commented on the incident.