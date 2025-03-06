What are the new chief of staff's main missions?

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, newly appointed as Chief of Staff of the IDF, has three main missions, according to Brigadier General (Res.) Nitzan Nuriel, the former head of the Counterterrorism Bureau at the Prime Minister’s Office.
Nuriel stated that two of these missions are not directly related to military operations. The first is addressing the IDF's budget—assessing how much the war has cost and formulating a long-term financial recovery plan. The second is managing the ultra-Orthodox recruitment process, a challenge that is both political and military. However, Zamir must determine how to approach it from a military standpoint.
Lastly, Nuriel emphasized that Zamir must learn how to translate cabinet directives into military operations.
“He needs to understand that the military does not pick its own missions,” Nuriel said. “He has to understand what the political echelon [is] looking for from him, try to figure out the details, and then launch military actions.”
