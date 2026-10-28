Flávio Bolsonaro's escape: crossed into Argentina, flew overnight to Ecuador, reportedly US-bound

New details emerged Wednesday about the escape of Brazilian right-wing leader Flávio Bolsonaro , who fled the country following his surprise defeat to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Sunday's presidential election, despite a court order requiring him to surrender his passports.

Argentina confirmed Wednesday morning that Bolsonaro, his wife and their two daughters had crossed the border late Tuesday before boarding a private flight bound for Guayaquil, Ecuador. Reports suggested the family intended to continue to the United States, although their ultimate destination remained unclear.

Gallery Brazilian right-wing leader Flávio Bolsonaro ( Photo: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare )

The confirmation offered the clearest account yet of Bolsonaro's movements after he disappeared from public view Tuesday. Bolsonaro had been widely expected to win Sunday's presidential runoff, with final opinion polls showing him ahead by one or two percentage points. Instead, Lula won 51.79% of valid votes against Bolsonaro's 48.21%. The vote count began later than expected after authorities extended voting by two hours, prompting Bolsonaro to allege irregularities and refuse to recognize his defeat, echoing his father Jair Bolsonaro's response after losing to Lula in 2022.

A court order, a broken promise and a disappearance

Less than 24 hours after the election, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports within 24 hours as part of ongoing criminal investigations. The cases include suspected corruption, money laundering and tax evasion, including an investigation into efforts to secure financing for a biographical film about his father from former banker Daniel Vorcaro. Bolsonaro has denied committing any crime.

The order came amid fears that Bolsonaro might follow his father's example. After refusing to concede defeat in the 2022 election, Jair Bolsonaro traveled to the United States and remained there for several months. He eventually returned to Brazil and was later sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in a plot to overturn the election result.

Those concerns were reinforced by comments from Flávio's younger brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who lives in the United States. Speaking to American podcaster Steven Crowder on October 23, Eduardo said he supported his brother leaving Brazil if he lost the election. "If my brother doesn't win, I'm in favor of him leaving the country," he said.

On Monday, however, Flávio Bolsonaro insisted he had no intention of fleeing. "I never thought about leaving the country," he said in an Instagram video. "I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this aberration, which is clearly an attempt to intimidate me. But nobody will silence me."

By Tuesday, Bolsonaro had disappeared from public view. His associates said they did not know where he was, while Brazilian media reported that he might have crossed into Argentina. When the deadline for surrendering his passports expired without his compliance, Brazilian authorities canceled the documents.

Authorities in Buenos Aires initially denied having any record of Bolsonaro entering Argentina or requesting political asylum from President Javier Milei, a political ally of the Bolsonaro family. Brazilian officials also said they had no record of his departure through an official border checkpoint. However, Brazilian citizens can enter Argentina using national identity documents rather than passports, and Bolsonaro also holds Italian citizenship.

From the Iguazú border crossing to a private flight

The breakthrough came Wednesday morning when Argentina's immigration authority confirmed that Bolsonaro and his family had entered through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge, connecting Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil with Puerto Iguazú in Argentina's Misiones province. According to Argentine authorities, the family presented valid travel documents and encountered no legal obstacles to entering the country.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bolsonaro, his wife and their two daughters boarded a private aircraft operated by charter company Baires Fly at Puerto Iguazú airport. The flight plan listed Guayaquil, Ecuador, as its destination, and flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 indicated that the aircraft departed during the night.

The Brazil-Argentina border crossing near Iguazú Falls. Brazilians can enter Argentina without a passport ( Photo: Christian Rizzi/AFP )

The account raised questions about how Bolsonaro had managed to leave Brazil despite the judicial order requiring him to surrender his passports. It also contradicted earlier reports suggesting he had traveled directly to the United States. Although American and Brazilian sources indicated Tuesday that Bolsonaro was heading to the U.S., there was no confirmation Wednesday morning of his arrival or precise location. American sources said the U.S. State Department was expected to grant Bolsonaro and his family visas, but it remained unclear whether they had continued their journey.

Trump offers support, questions Brazil's election

U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime ally of the Bolsonaro family, said overnight that he would support Flávio Bolsonaro's arrival in the United States. "I would support that," Trump told reporters. "I think they're good people." He also criticized the Brazilian election, describing the circumstances surrounding the vote as highly unusual. "The election was very strange, and I thought it was terrible," he said. "Look at what happened to their markets."

Earlier in the week, Trump questioned the legitimacy of Lula's victory, alleging without evidence that the election appeared to have been manipulated. "I didn't interfere on behalf of either side, but it looked to me like another rigged election," he said Monday. "Elections should be beyond dispute, and this looked very bad to me."

The comments reflected Trump's longstanding political relationship with the Bolsonaro family, established during Jair Bolsonaro's presidency and maintained through his subsequent legal battles. Flávio Bolsonaro had promised during his campaign to strengthen relations with Washington if elected. His defeat represented a setback for Trump's ambitions to expand American influence across Latin America, following a series of victories by right-wing politicians in countries including Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Lula condemns escape: ‘The United States is their first homeland’

Lula, who turned 81 on Tuesday, sharply criticized his defeated opponent during birthday celebrations in Brasília. The Brazilian president described Bolsonaro's departure as "shameful" and argued that he should have remained in the country to answer the allegations against him and prove his innocence rather than leave after promising to cooperate with authorities.

Incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ( Photo: AP Photo/Andre Penner )

Turning to the Bolsonaro family's close relationship with Washington, Lula added: "That's the Bolsonaro family. Brazil is their second homeland. The United States is their first homeland." He also accused Bolsonaro of subservience to Washington, saying he was "licking the boots of the United States."

Lula and Trump have repeatedly clashed over trade, regional influence and Brazil's political future. The Brazilian president accused Washington of attempting to influence the election in favor of his opponent and used his victory speech Sunday to insist that Brazil would remain independent. "Brazil is nobody's backyard," he declared.