Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
10C
A Palestinian laborer unloads a box of the UAE-donated Sputnik V vaccine in Gaza

Abbas rival delivers one million COVID vaccine doses to Gaza

Consignment donated by UAE and facilitated by exiled Palestinian politician Mohammed Dahlan, constitutes the largest single shipment of COVID vaccines to coastal enclave

AFP |
Published: 01.26.22, 21:35
The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday sent one million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Gaza, the latest donation facilitated by Mohammed Dahlan, an exiled rival of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Dahlan, a Gaza native now based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, was once a top Palestinian Authority official who served as Abbas's security chief in the territory before its takeover by the Islamist Hamas movement in 2007.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Palestinian laborer unloads a box of the Sputnik V vaccine, donated by the United Arab Emirates,     Palestinian laborer unloads a box of the Sputnik V vaccine, donated by the United Arab Emirates,
    A Palestinian laborer unloads a box of the UAE-donated Sputnik V vaccine in Gaza
    (Photo: AFP)
    Gaza health ministry spokesman Mahmoud Hammad told journalists that the consignment of one million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine marked the largest single shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza - which has thus far recorded 196,578 coronavirus cases and 1,744 deaths.
    The vaccines were delivered through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt, the only one not controlled by Israel.
    The same route was used for previous shipments organized by Dahlan, who has increasingly sought to position himself as a benefactor for the Palestinian people.
    Dahlan had been expected to emerge as a key player from Palestinian elections scheduled for last year but the polls were postponed indefinitely by Abbas in a move that also infuriated Hamas.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Former Fatah Security Chief Mohammed Dahlan    Former Fatah Security Chief Mohammed Dahlan
    Former Fatah security chief Mohammed Dahlan
    (Photo: Reuters)
    The ministry's head of preventive medicine, Magdy Duhair, warned that Gaza's health system was under increased strain due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
    While Gaza's beleaguered medical system has struggled at times during the pandemic, coronavirus transmission has been limited by the tight controls Israel and Egypt enforce on travel in and out of the coastal enclave.
    Talkbacks for this article 0