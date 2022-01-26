Abbas rival delivers one million COVID vaccine doses to Gaza

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday sent one million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Gaza, the latest donation facilitated by Mohammed Dahlan, an exiled rival of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Dahlan, a Gaza native now based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, was once a top Palestinian Authority official who served as Abbas's security chief in the territory before its takeover by the Islamist Hamas movement in 2007.

A Palestinian laborer unloads a box of the UAE-donated Sputnik V vaccine in Gaza

Gaza health ministry spokesman Mahmoud Hammad told journalists that the consignment of one million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine marked the largest single shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza - which has thus far recorded 196,578 coronavirus cases and 1,744 deaths.

The vaccines were delivered through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt, the only one not controlled by Israel.

The same route was used for previous shipments organized by Dahlan, who has increasingly sought to position himself as a benefactor for the Palestinian people.

Dahlan had been expected to emerge as a key player from Palestinian elections scheduled for last year but the polls were postponed indefinitely by Abbas in a move that also infuriated Hamas.

The ministry's head of preventive medicine, Magdy Duhair, warned that Gaza's health system was under increased strain due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.