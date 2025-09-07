Bride tried to drown her mother-in-law at sea, police say

A woman was arrested on suspicion of trying to drown her 69-year-old mother-in-law from Pardes Hanna at Sdot Yam beach. She has been sent for a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital.

Police said the incident was reported about a week ago through the Israel Police's emergency hotline, describing “two women struggling in the sea, one of them submerging in water.”

1 View gallery Sdot Yam beach ( Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images )

Officers, working with the maritime police unit, launched a search after the suspect swam toward deeper waters.

During the search, officers spotted a woman beginning to sink and evacuated her in mild condition for medical treatment. The suspect was later located, arrested, and taken to the Hadera police station for questioning.