Bride tried to drown her mother-in-law at sea, police say

A woman was arrested on suspicion of trying to drown her 69-year-old mother-in-law from Pardes Hanna at Sdot Yam beach. She has been sent for a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital.
Police said the incident was reported about a week ago through the Israel Police's emergency hotline, describing “two women struggling in the sea, one of them submerging in water.”
Sdot Yam beach
(Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Officers, working with the maritime police unit, launched a search after the suspect swam toward deeper waters.
During the search, officers spotted a woman beginning to sink and evacuated her in mild condition for medical treatment. The suspect was later located, arrested, and taken to the Hadera police station for questioning.
Her detention has been extended until tomorrow as the investigation continues.
