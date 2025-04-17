Give up Judea, lose Tel Aviv? Rabbi issues stark warning after October 7

One of the lessons the Jewish people must learn from the October 7 massacre is that if Israel does not have rights to the biblical heartland, it will not have rights to Haifa or Tel Aviv, according to Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, spokesperson for the Israel365 Action slate, which is running in the upcoming World Zionist Congress election.

