Give up Judea, lose Tel Aviv? Rabbi issues stark warning after October 7

One of the lessons the Jewish people must learn from the October 7 massacre is that if Israel does not have rights to the biblical heartland, it will not have rights to Haifa or Tel Aviv, according to Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, spokesperson for the Israel365 Action slate, which is running in the upcoming World Zionist Congress election.
“The rest of the world sees us as interlopers, as colonialists,” Wolicki said. “If we cede the ground and say, ‘Oh yeah, we're willing to give up parts of our land because there's some other people who have some legitimate national rights here’—if we're willing to do that, if we're willing to give hope to our enemies, to believe that they can control part of our land—then, at the end of the day, we lose the moral argument, and we really shouldn't be here at all.”
Wolicki said that members of his slate, including Tila Falic, the lead candidate on the Israel365 Action slate, who also participated in the interview, believe it is time for Israel to assert sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
“It is only through the Arabs—the so-called Palestinians—getting the message that there will not be a Palestinian state, that the terrorism will cease and they will eventually come to terms with it,” Wolicki said. “The path to peace actually comes through Israel asserting sovereignty and putting an end to this once and for all.”
Watch the full interview: