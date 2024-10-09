Erdogan: Israel is a Zionist terrorist state

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a “Zionist terrorist organization” in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) on Wednesday. Erdogan criticized the West, especially the United States, for its support to Israel and said Turkey will continue to expose the hypocrisy of the West.

Since the start of the war, the Turkish leader has spoken fiercely against Israel including comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler and Israel to the Nazis in his speech to the UN General Assembly last month.

“Just as Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by an alliance of humanity,” he said. “The UN General Assembly’s authority to recommend the use of force should be considered.”

The Turkish leader said the direct attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran demonstrate the danger of a regional conflict and said Israel's "expansionist policies" will eventually be turned against Turkey, that "can burst their bubble." He also said Israel's illusion of a promised land will lead it to great disappointment and defeat.

"History will never forgive those who cheered for Netanyahu who has the blood of tens of thousands on his hands," Erdogan said. He praised Hamas, calling the terror group "freedom fighters who are fighting for the honor of the Muslim world," adding that they are "also fighting for Turkey."





Also on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yaşar Guler held a closed door meeting with lawmakers to brief them on Israel's "aggressive policies" and how they may impact Turkey. The content of the meeting is to remain secret for 10 years.

According to a report in Turkey's Hürriyet news paper the meeting was called by lawmakers of the opposition to Erdogan, including the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) to learn if there is any danger to Turkey from Israel.

