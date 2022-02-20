Congo to recover $2 billion worth of assets from Israeli investor

Democratic Republic of Congo said its close to a deal with Israeli owned Fleurette Group, a group of several companies owned by Dan Gertler, primarily engaged in natural resource development in Africa. This deal could enable Congo to recover mining and oil assets worth about $2 billion.

In Friday's cabinet meeting, a commission was said to set up to negotiate with Fleurette Group and had concluded terms of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), what would enable the government to recover a substantial part of royalties from "Kamoto Copper Company" that were ceded to the group.

2 צפייה בגלריה Dan Gertler ( Photo: Courtesy )

President Felix Tshisekedi directed the justice ministry to analyze and sign the MoU as soon as possible to enable Congo to recover full possession of the mining and oil assets.

Fleurette Group could not be reached for comment.

The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Gertler and more than 30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing him of leveraging his friendship with former Congo President Joseph Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.

Gertler denies any wrongdoing.

2 צפייה בגלריה Former Congo President Joseph Kabila ( Photo: Reuters )

Anti-corruption group "Congo is Not for Sale" (CNPAV), which has previously warned the mineral-rich country could lose out on $1.76 billion in potential royalty payments from copper and cobalt mining deals with Gertler's Group, said in a statement the potential MoU was a first step.

"For years we have been screaming loud and clear that Congo has already lost billions due to deals with Dan Gertler and it will only get worse if nothing is done," CNPAV spokesman Jean-Claude Mputu said in a statement.