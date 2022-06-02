IAEA chief arrives for meeting with Bennett

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Israel and will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from Bennett's office on Thursday.
The visit comes soon after the release of the UN watchdog's report estimating that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in Tehran's 2015 deal with world powers.
On Tuesday, said that Iran continues to lie about its nuclear program.
Bennett read aloud from a selection of the files, allegedly stolen by Mossad, some of them translated into English.
"Iran stole classified (IAEA) documents ... and used that information to systematically evade nuclear probes," he said. "How do we know? Because we got our hands on Iran's deception plan a few years back."
"It is right here in my hands, in the Persian language, hundreds of pages marked with a stamp of Iran's Intelligence Ministry. There are even some handwritten notes on the documents by senior Iranian officials, like this one, written by then-Defense Minister Mohsen Fakhrizadeh."
Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 2020 in an operation Iran has attributed to Israel.
In addition to meeting the prime minister, Grossi is expected to meet with the Director General of Israel's atomic energy commission, Zeev Snir.
Days after the visit, the IAEA board of governors will convene to decide whether to rebuke Iran for failing to answer longstanding questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites. Israel has been working behind the scenes to urge the organization to take the step which may anger Iran and damage prospects for rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.