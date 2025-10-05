IDF chief holds surprise drill on Gaza beach ahead of expected withdrawal: 'Campaign isn't over'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday led a surprise military drill on the Gaza coast, near the westernmost point of the Nitsarim corridor, as the IDF prepares for a potential withdrawal under a hostage deal being advanced by U.S. President Donald Trump .

The unannounced exercise simulated an attack on an IDF outpost and was conducted to test troop readiness amid shifting operational conditions. Zamir met with soldiers and commanders on the ground, commending their performance and reinforcing the army’s preparedness for continued fighting if diplomatic efforts fail.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

“Two years ago we experienced the most painful event in our history,” Zamir said, referring to the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023. “We do not intend to return to the days before October 7. We are changing the reality across the Middle East and in every sector. We are offensive, destroying the enemy as it forms, in every arena.”

Also attending the visit were Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, head of the Technology and Logistics Directorate Maj. Gen. Rami Abudraham, Division 99 commander Brig. Gen. Yoav Bruner, and commanders of the 10th and 11th Reserve Divisions.

Zamir told the troops that while there is no official cease-fire in Gaza, the operational reality has evolved. “The political echelon is taking the tools and achievements you created through military action and translating them into political gains,” he said. “If the diplomatic effort fails, we will return to fighting. We will continue our mission while protecting the lives of our soldiers. That is how we were raised.”

Emphasizing discipline and clarity, Zamir said, “The campaign isn’t over. We must continue to be alert and ready to fight at any time. The safety of our forces is before my eyes and before yours. Every soldier and commander must act precisely and according to orders.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The chief of staff reiterated that the IDF’s strategic objectives in Gaza remain unchanged. “We will not allow Hamas to remain a governing and military authority in Gaza,” he said. “If required, we will fight to achieve this. If an agreement is reached, we will hold forward positions that allow full operational flexibility and the ability to return wherever needed.”

In remarks to reserve soldiers, Zamir praised their dedication during the ongoing campaign. “Over the past two years, the people of Israel have rediscovered the reserve system — its values and its capabilities — in a sustained, multi-front war,” he said. “We will strengthen and care for the reserves. The state owes you and your families everything. We’ve made significant progress, but more must be done.”

Zamir said that the possible release of 48 hostages held in Gaza would represent a “significant achievement and fulfillment of a primary war objective,” crediting the IDF’s efforts for enabling that outcome.