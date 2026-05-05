Former London synagogue hit in suspected arson

London police were investigating on Tuesday a suspected arson attack on a building in the Tower Hamlets area that served as a synagogue until several years ago, the latest in a series of attacks and attempted attacks targeting Jewish sites in the British capital.

Police were called to Nelson Street before dawn after firefighters reported a deliberately set fire at the building, where a Star of David remains clearly visible at the entrance. Officers and firefighters found minor damage to the front gates and lock.

2 View gallery London building that used to house a synagogue damaged in suspected arson attack ( Photo: Shomrim London )

An initial review of security camera footage showed the fire was set at 5:08 a.m., police said. Detectives were working at the scene, and the counterterrorism unit was briefed.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously,” police said, according to The Guardian.

Police said the building has not operated as a synagogue for several years but noted the incident followed several arsons and attempted arsons targeting Jewish Londoners in recent weeks.

2 View gallery The entrance to the synagogue ( Photo: Shomrim, London )

“This incident follows on from a number of arsons and attempted arsons targeting Jewish Londoners and we will be considering any potential links as their investigation gets under way,” police told The Guardian.