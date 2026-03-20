Russia summons Israeli envoy after missile near RT crew, stages public rebuke with media

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Israel’s ambassador to Moscow, Oded Joseph, for a formal reprimand following an incident in southern Lebanon in which a missile landed just meters from a crew of the Kremlin-backed RT network.
In an unusual move widely seen as an attempt to embarrass the envoy, Russian authorities invited journalists to film his arrival at the ministry. Upon entering the building, Joseph declined to answer reporters’ questions, saying he did not want to be late for the meeting.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier it intended to present Moscow’s official position, describing the incident, in which the reporter and cameraman were wounded by shrapnel to their limbs, as a serious violation. It also demanded that Israel open an investigation and hold those responsible accountable.
The summons followed a sharp statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who alleged the strike had targeted unarmed journalists and described it as a deliberate act.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the ambassador met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and stressed that prior warning had been given regarding Israel Defense Forces activity in the area of the Qasmiyeh crossing along the Litani River.
“The ambassador emphasized that any attempt to portray the incident as a deliberate attack on journalists is absurd and far from reality,” the ministry said.
He also criticized what he described as Russia’s one-sided conduct during the operation, its support for Iran and its failure to condemn what Israel says is deliberate fire by the Iranian regime and Hezbollah toward civilian population centers.
The meeting marked the third time in two days that the Israeli ambassador had been summoned by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, reflecting growing tensions between the two countries amid the ongoing war.
Russian officials have also expressed concern over Israeli strikes near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where Russian experts are present.