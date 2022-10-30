Bolsonaro's wife exhibits Israel flag in voting poll

Michelle Bolsonaro, an evangelical Christian, wrote on social media 'May the blessings of our God be upon Brazil and Israel,' as she cast her ballot; Trump calls for rightwing president to be re-elected calling him a fantastic leader

Ynet, Agencies|
The wife of Brazilian President Jair Bosonaro who is running for re-election, appeared at the polling station on Sunday, wearing a T-shirt with an Israeli flag.
    • Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were both on the ballot in the second round of elections.
    3 View gallery
    מישל בולסונרו אשתו של נשיא ברזיל מצביעה ב קלפי ב בחירות    מישל בולסונרו אשתו של נשיא ברזיל מצביעה ב קלפי ב בחירות
    Michelle Bolsonaro casts her vote in an Israeli flag T-shirt
    In a photo posted on Instagram, Michelle Bolsonaro's wrote: "May the blessings of our God be upon Brazil and Israel. God, homeland, family and freedom."
    The populist Bolsonaro is widely known as an advocate of Israel and the sighting of Israeli flags in his rallies and speeches are a common occurrence. He himself is Catholic and his wife Michelle, is an evangelical Christian.
    The president is popular among Brazil's evangelical voters, also supporters of Israel, and who make up a third country's evangelicals, which are also know to be Israel supporters, make up about a third of the country's population.
    3 View gallery
    עימות מכריע לקראת ה סיבוב השני בחירות ב ברזיל הנשיא ז'איר בולסונרו נגד לולה דה סילבה    עימות מכריע לקראת ה סיבוב השני בחירות ב ברזיל הנשיא ז'איר בולסונרו נגד לולה דה סילבה
    Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
    (Photo: AFP)
    Ahead of the elections, Bolsonaro received a public expression of support from former U.S. President Donald Trump: "To the people of Brazil, you have a great opportunity to reelect a fantastic leader, a fantastic man, one of the great presidents of any country in the world. President Bolsonaro," Trump said.
    3 View gallery
    נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בפגישה עם נשיא ברזיל ז'איר בולסונרו בבית הלבן    נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בפגישה עם נשיא ברזיל ז'איר בולסונרו בבית הלבן
    Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "He's done an absolutely incredible job with your economy, with your country. He is respected by everybody throughout the world. So I strongly endorse President Bolsonaro. He will be your leader for hopefully a long time," Trump said. "And we count on the support of free and prosperous nations and no longer socialist dictatorships, as in the past," he added.
    Bolsonaro and his opponent are running a close race with only a 2% advantage to Lula after the president closed what was initially a 20% gap.
