Bolsonaro's wife exhibits Israel flag in voting poll

The wife of Brazilian President Jair Bosonaro who is running for re-election, appeared at the polling station on Sunday, wearing a T-shirt with an Israeli flag.

Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were both on the ballot in the second round of elections.

3 View gallery Michelle Bolsonaro casts her vote in an Israeli flag T-shirt

In a photo posted on Instagram, Michelle Bolsonaro's wrote: "May the blessings of our God be upon Brazil and Israel. God, homeland, family and freedom."

The populist Bolsonaro is widely known as an advocate of Israel and the sighting of Israeli flags in his rallies and speeches are a common occurrence. He himself is Catholic and his wife Michelle, is an evangelical Christian.

The president is popular among Brazil's evangelical voters, also supporters of Israel, who make up about a third of the country's population.

3 View gallery Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ( Photo: AFP )

Ahead of the elections, Bolsonaro received a public expression of support from former U.S. President Donald Trump: "To the people of Brazil, you have a great opportunity to reelect a fantastic leader, a fantastic man, one of the great presidents of any country in the world. President Bolsonaro," Trump said.

3 View gallery Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump ( Photo: Reuters )

"He's done an absolutely incredible job with your economy, with your country. He is respected by everybody throughout the world. So I strongly endorse President Bolsonaro. He will be your leader for hopefully a long time," Trump said. "And we count on the support of free and prosperous nations and no longer socialist dictatorships, as in the past," he added.