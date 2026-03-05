Syrian man handed 13-year sentence for Berlin Holocaust memorial stabbing

An Islamic State supporter had been ​planning ⁠to kill Jews for several weeks, apparently motivated by ​tensions in the Middle East, ​which ⁠is why he chose the location, prosecutors said

A Syrian refugee who stabbed a tourist at Berlin's ​Holocaust memorial last year has ‌been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of attempted murder, ​among others, said a Berlin ​court spokesperson on Thursday.
The now ⁠20-year-old Islamic State supporter used ​a knife to stab a 30-year-old ​Spanish tourist in the neck at the memorial in the heart of the ​German capital. The site is also close to the U.S. embassy in the city.
He inflicted life-threatening injuries ​that required the man to undergo emergency surgery ‌and ⁠be placed in an induced coma.
Prosecutors said at the time that the Syrian national appeared to ​have been ​planning ⁠to kill Jews for several weeks, apparently motivated ​by the Middle Eastern conflict, ​which ⁠is why he chose the location. He was carrying a copy of the Koran and a prayer rug when he was arrested, and initial investigations suggested "connections with the Middle East conflict", they said.
