Syrian man handed 13-year sentence for Berlin Holocaust memorial stabbing

A Syrian refugee who stabbed a tourist at Berlin's ​Holocaust memorial last year has ‌been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of attempted murder, ​among others, said a Berlin ​court spokesperson on Thursday.

The now ⁠20-year-old Islamic State supporter used ​a knife to stab a 30-year-old ​Spanish tourist in the neck at the memorial in the heart of the ​German capital. The site is also close to the U.S. embassy in the city.

