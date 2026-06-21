IDF names Staff Sgt. Nave Habshoosh as fourth soldier killed in Lebanon tank disaster

After the family was notified of his death, Habshoosh’s father, Haim, wrote Friday: “Dear friends, IDF officers came to our home tonight to give us the bitterest news of all. Nave, our sweet and beloved son, was killed tonight in Lebanon. We would be very happy to see everyone continue going on trips and try to keep their routine as much as possible. That is what Nave was killed for, so that we can continue living in this country safely, happily and calmly.”