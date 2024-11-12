Antisemitism envoy: 2024 has been a year of a ‘tsunami’ of antisemitism

The violent attack against Jews in Amsterdam over the weekend was not unique to Europe but just another incident in what Israel’s antisemitism envoy Michal Cotler-Wunsh described as a “tsunami of antisemitism” this year.

She said October 7 was the “worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust” and led to the “mainstreaming of antisemitism” around the world, including anti-Zionism, which denies Israel’s right to exist.

Is It Safe For Israelis In Eruope? ( ILTV )

Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by groups of young people. Five people were treated at hospitals, and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic. According to Cotler-Wunsh, “what is happening in the streets in Europe is happening on university campuses, at sports and cultural events.”

She added that, in the same week, the only kosher restaurant in Washington, D.C. had its windows shattered, and in New York, a father walking with his six-year-old was attacked, with the child nearly pulled from his grasp.