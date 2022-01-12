Hamas accuses Israel of using spy dolphins

A Hamas spokesman claimed in a video on Monday that the terror group has discovered dolphins allegedly trained by Israel’s military to pursue its naval forces.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The man, identified as a representative of the terrorist group's Al-Qassam Brigade, added that the pursuing dolphin was also equipped with an unknown device. The video later showed the alleged device.

2 צפייה בגלריה A dolphin of the coast of Eilat ( Photo: Boaz Samurai )

He did not provide any additional details regarding the time of the alleged maritime incident, nor its location or under which circumstances it took place.

The announcement, published by the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper on Monday, follows a similar story released by the daily back in 2015.

That year, Hamas claimed that it managed to discover such a killer dolphin, which Palestinian media said was “stripped of its will” and trained to be “a murderer” by Israel’s military, the BBC reported.

2 צפייה בגלריה The alleged device attached to the dolphins

Israel has long been accused by its neighbors of using animals for espionage or other military purposes - in 2013 Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV station alleged that the state was using a bird to spy on the country, which was captured in Lebanon.

“Though dolphins have been used by various militaries… this report likely falls into what is a surprisingly fertile genre of conspiracy theories: the notion that Israeli intelligence routinely uses all manner of birds and other animals as tools of espionage,” Elias Groll explained in a 2015 Foreign Policy article.



